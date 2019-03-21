Pieta House have a job vacancy

Job Title: Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer

Location: CHO1, CHO4, CHO6, CHO7, CHO8, CHO9 (community knowledge of the region applied for is essential)

Working Hours: 24 hours over 3 days per week

Salary: €24,086.40

About: The Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service is a collaborative venture between Pieta House and the HSE. The primary objective of the service is to provide a high quality and proactive support to families and community in the aftermath of a loss by suspected suicide, within a defined framework and protocol to the geographic area

Job Description

Reporting Relationship The Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer will report directly to the National Co-ordinator SBL Service in Pieta House on day to day matters. They will be part of a national network of Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officers. They should have strong working relationships with the HSE, in particular Mental Health Operations and the Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention. Quarterly governance and oversight meetings, to include a reporting schedule, will take place with the HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention and with HSE Mental Health Operations as requested.

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities Service Development and Delivery

• Coordinate and develop the service to provide immediate contact and support to those bereaved and affected by a suspected suicide across the assigned geographic area.

• Provide timely and relevant support, information and advice. Exercise good judgment in assessing each case and establishing the most appropriate steps for on-going support, signposting or onward referral

• Develop strong relationships and partnerships with key agencies and first responders in the region, to establish and facilitate helpful responses to individuals, families, or groups who have been bereaved by suicide.

• When a suspected suicide occurs in the workplace, including within the HSE, provide a debriefing for staff.

• Provision of relevant HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention training (eg. Bereavement training) within communities and amongst professional networks as directed and in line with the national Connecting for Life training plan.

• Prepare detailed monitoring and progress reports on a quarterly basis to include data pertaining to the delivery of service to those bereaved (liaison links, referrals made, follow up etc).

• Continue to develop and maintain interagency protocol that will provide a co-ordinated response to families following a suicide death in line with best practice and/or local HSE CfL response protocols.

• Maintain and update an area-specific suicide bereavement resource pack for families to include all relevant information on support services following a death.

• Support community responses in consultation with the HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention and HSE Mental Health Operations.

• Work with the HSE on the early identification of potential suicide clusters and liaise with agencies in line with local policy.

Administration

• Maintain confidential records of contact with individuals, under data protection, and in line with HSE policy and procedure

• Set up computer-based system for recording and monitoring the performance and outputs of the service

• Diary management to meet the demands of the service

• Attend regular supervision with the Project Supervisor

• Participate in all relevant Connecting for Life meetings, working groups and events.

• Work in accordance with the policies and procedures of both the host organisation and the HSE.

• Attend training and CPD events as provided

Monitoring and Evaluation

• Undertake monitoring and evaluation of relevant project activities in order to produce a record of work undertaken including outputs. This includes active participation in an annual review of needs assessment, compiling statistical information and writing reports as agreed and required

• To meet with funders when requested and to report on work undertaken

• Ensure sensitive and confidential recording of information in accordance with data protection policy and procedure

• Keep up to date with professional developments in the field of suicide bereavement and the provision of mental health services and implement changes accordingly

• Participate and support national monitoring and evaluation activity as requested under Connecting for Life

Other Duties

• Attend staff and team meetings as requested

• Contribute to the general life of the organisation, helping in any team endeavours as time and abilities allow

• Undergo regular supervision and staff development as agreed with line manager

Eligibility Criteria Essential

• An understanding of the bereavement process and how being bereaved by suicide can affect individuals

• A degree (or equivalent) in a relevant clinical area such as counselling, psychotherapy or psychology and professional accreditation in their relevant field by, for example, IACP, IAHIP, ICP, PSI etc. A specific bereavement qualification is also desirable

• A minimum of 3 years’ relevant post- qualification experience of working with people in a therapeutic and multi-disciplinary setting.

• Working knowledge of the mental health field and the key agencies involved

• Demonstrated experience of working in challenging environments and to be flexible and adaptive in responding to changing demands, needs and priorities

• A clear understanding of professional boundaries and the need to adhere and uphold them

• Ability to work on own initiative as well as an ability to work as part of a team

• Experience and or understanding of issues around lone working

• An understanding of confidentiality and how it relates to this work and its impact on working practice

• Competency in computer literacy

• Own transport and full driving licence

• The willingness to work unsocial hours and a time off in lieu system

• Personal attributes such as empathy, compassion, sensitivity, non-judgemental and being able to work with people in distress.

Desirable

• Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) training and experience

• An understanding of discrimination and how this can affect people marginalised by society

• An understanding of issues relating to risk assessment, safeguarding of vulnerable adults and child protection

• Demonstrated experience of managing budgets

• A high level of written and verbal communication skills with a diverse range of people

• Experience of networking with other organisations

Note: Garda Vetting is required (of the successful candidates) for all positions.

Applications for the above posts should be made via email, attaching a cover letter (outlining your particular suitability for the role) with an updated Curriculum Vitae to louise.hill@pieta.ie

Please specify what region you are applying for.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday 28th March 2019.

PIETA HOUSE IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER