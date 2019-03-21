Quay Street in Dundalk flooded - again

UPDATE: AA ROADWATCH: "There is flooding on the Point Rd in Dundalk, reportedly due to a burst water main. The council has been notified. Only drive through water if you know it's not too deep for your vehicle.

Quay Street in Dundalk is currently inundated with water once more.

The road was previously flooded just two weeks ago, but once more it is underwater.

At present the road is almost impassable.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

When it was flooded two weeks ago, Irish Water released this statement:

"The burst occurred between the pumping station and the wastewater treatment plant. Once the burst was reported the pumping station was shut down to limit the impact on the locality."