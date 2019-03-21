Dundalk Supervalu store among country's best

Tiernan’s SuperValu in The Fairways Dundalk was announced as a finalist in the running for the highly coveted ‘SuperValu Store of the Year 2019’ title, making them among the top thirteen SuperValu stores in Ireland.

The Louth store fought off stiff competition from 219 SuperValu stores across the country.

Tiernan’s SuperValu was presented with their finalist award by Martin Kelleher, SuperValu Managing Director, Ian Allen, SuperValu Sales Director and JF Michel, Account Director of Three Business, the competition sponsors.

SuperValu Managing Director, Martin Kelleher praised the store’s success. “This is a tremendous achievement for Tiernan’s SuperValu, as they have maintained exceptionally high retail standards across all areas of the store. SuperValu stores work hard to succeed in a very competitive market and it is the passion of the independent entrepreneurial retailers and their enthusiastic teams that is a pinnacle to their success.” he said.

On receipt of the finalist award, Store owner Richard Tiernan of Tiernan’s SuperValu paid tribute to his team acknowledging their dedication, professional approach and attention to detail. Richard went on to add “We are delighted with this recognition as it reaffirms the work we have done over the year, especially in further developing our fresh food range, customer service and store initiatives to provide our customers with a top-class local shopping facility. We are thrilled to have been recognised for our efforts, not only by our customers but by our colleagues throughout the SuperValu network.”