Work stalls at Ard Dealgan apartment complex in Dundalk

Refurbishment work at what was formerly known as the Ard Dealgan complex on Quay Street in Dundalk has ground to a halt in recent weeks.

The complex, which has been renamed Halliday's Mill, is being refurbished by owners Celtic Social Housing Developments Co. Ltd, who signed contracts with Tuath Housing Association and Louth County Council in March 2018.

According to local cllr Anne Campbell it has been confirmed to her that work has stopped.

“I have been monitoring the work at the Halliday’s Mill complex, formerly known as Ard Dealgan, on Quay Street for some time and noticed that work appeared to have stopped. It has been confirmed to me today that work has ceased a couple of weeks ago, due, I understand, to one of the backers of the project pulling out.”

The apartment complex was in the process of being stripped out and refitted in order to provide 68 units and work was to be completed by the end of this year.

Cllr Campbell added: “this Project was to house upwards of 60 families and it can’t be put on the long finger again. Sinn Féin have long campaigned for this eye sore to be developed and it looked as if the nightmare was finally coming to an end and now we have hit a glitch.”

Cllr Campbell concluded: “I will be raising this as a matter of urgency with Louth County Council and exploring whatever options are available to get this matter speedily resolved. There are serious issues to be addressed but at this stage everyone wants to see this project completed and it is in no-one’s interest to see it stall or falter.”