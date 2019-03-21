Traders call on Dundalk election candidates to demand urgent funding for Bridge Street

Bridge Street traders are calling on local election candidates to deter from putting election posters in the area as a way to acknowledge the “urgent need” to secure funding for the street's refurbishment and to help the traders to “proactively improve the environment.”

Writing to local election candidates in the area, Joanne Lavelle of the St. Nicholas Quarter (Bridge Street Community and Traders Area Regeneration) group said: “We note much debate around postering, ahead of local elections this year.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the completion of the St Nicholas Qtr works and proposed regeneration of Bridge St & Linenhall St & environs, alongside the ongoing inability to confirm what's happening, the Traders & Residents respectfully ask that that no electioneering posters be erected in Bridge Street or Linenhall St in the absence of progress on the project.

“In that way, you, as elected reps, are acknowledging the urgent need to get this project up and running, as well as helping us to proactively improve our environment.”

Whilst the Clanbrassil Street works are currently underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the year, at a cost of €5 million, Louth County Council (LCC) said last month that they are still awaiting a response on the appeal to the decision that Bridge Street would not avail of funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

At February's Municipal District Louth County Council meeting Director of Services, Frank Pentony explained: “It's in the hands of the department. I feel we've made our best case.”

