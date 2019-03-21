Dundalk FC appoint new Chief Executive

Dundalk FC announced the appointment of former Chief Executive of Brentford FC Mark Devlin as the Oriel Park club's new Chief Executive.

Mr Devlin had previously worked at Queens Park Rangers and Swindon Town FC.

Speaking to the club's website last night, Devlin called the new role a "huge honour".

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to become Dundalk FC’s Chief Executive, and I can’t wait to begin work in my new role.

“Joining the champions of Ireland is a huge honour. I intend to build upon the excellent work that has been done at the club in recent years, and aim to grow Dundalk FC into a bigger, better and stronger club, on and off the pitch.

“I see this as a very exciting opportunity to work with an ownership group that is fully committed to this club, and prepared to support it’s growth and development in the short, medium, and long term. I believe the owners are building something special at Oriel Park, and I am proud to have been given the chance to play a part in that.”

“My aspirations match that of the owners, in that I want Dundalk FC to be trailblazers off the pitch as well as on it. Our common goal is to ensure we continue to dominate domestic football, and make continued progress in Europe, bringing success to both the town and the country.”