Louth Election candidate calls on candidates to support Disability Rights Manifesto

Fianna Fail Candidate in the Dundalk Carlingford LEA has called on all the candidates in the Local Election to support the manifesto of the Disability Federation of Ireland.

The Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) has launched a campaign to make disability rights a priority for candidates in the Local and European Elections on May 24.



McGreehan states: "It is so important that us candidates unanimously support positive changes for people with disabilities. Organisations like the DFI are continuously working to improve individuals quality of life and I wholeheartedly support their Manifesto."

"If successful in May I want to you represent everyone’s views and people with disabilities make up 13.5% of our population. They deserve their voice to be heard. I want to be in a position to influence progressive policies that will directly impact people’s lives," McGreehan continued.

The DFI has identified three areas that can be committed to which are:



1. Accessibility - Make all local public services are open and accessible for people who have a

disability.

2. Participation - Ensure the participation of people with disabilities on local decision-making

structures.

3. Planning – Make sure your Local Authority publishes a United Nations Convention on the

Rights of Persons with Disabilities, UN CRPD, and Implementation Plan by 2020.

McGreehan advised that is was: "true to say Louth County Council have included many fantastic goals and objectives in the Local Economic and Community Plan that aim to promote and support the economic and community development. There is a strong emphasis on people with disabilities and I would be looking forward to working on those goals making them a reality."