Rural and young learner drivers in Dundalk impacted by driving test wait time

Rural learner drivers and young people around Dundalk are said to be impacted most by the lengthy wait time to sit the driving test.

According to the latest figures, there are currently 748 people on a waiting list to sit their driving test in Dundalk.

The test centre in Dundalk has the tenth longest waiting time in the country with a current average waiting time for a test of 9.1 weeks, with some waiting as long as three months. The figure is however an improvement on last month’s figure of 9.7 weeks for an average wait time, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) aims to have a national average waiting time of 10 weeks.

It is understood that young people and those living in rural areas are most impacted by the lengthy waiting times, and some who have spoken to the Democrat have waited much longer than three months.

Ben Mulholland, a student from Kilkerley who recently passed his test detailed how he had to wait from September till February to get a test date at the Dundalk centre.

“I had to do about an extra 8 or 10 refresher lessons while waiting just to make sure I was ready when I eventually got called.”

He added: “It was also quite annoying that my car insurance deal ran out before my actual test date. Living in a rural area makes it tougher as you can’t use public transport. It’s even more difficult living in Dundalk than in Dublin because there is no DART, Luas or effective bus service.”

Stephen Kneel also a student from Kilkerley, who is currently on the waiting list for a test, spoke of his frustration at being unable to make long term plans or book a summer holiday.

“I’ve heard through other people that the waiting list is about three months but haven’t gotten any official indication.”

He continued: “It’s also becoming increasingly expensive as I have to keep taking refresher lessons to make sure I’m ready when I am eventually given a date. Living rurally it’s really restrictive from a social point of view, having to rely on other people and my parents for lifts.”

Commenting on similar figures released in early March local Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster criticised the lack of planning to deal with the large numbers.

“The main factor causing this backlog is that there are nowhere near enough testers to deal with the demand. A significant number of testers have retired in recent years. This is foreseeable, and I do not accept that new testers could not have been recruited to ensure that these retirements did not affect the service.” Munster called for further recruitment of testers at the centre, “The one test centre that we have in Dundalk needs an additional six driving testers to be fully staffed and to operate at full capacity.”

Data released by the RSA from the Dundalk centre for one week in August last year showed a failure rate of 40%. Of the 143 tests carried out that week 67 passed (47%) and 61 failed with a further 13 people missing their appointment and 2 unable to take a test due to “issue with vehicle or documentation.”

Addressing the national figures Minister for transport Shane Ross stated that he was “aware of the issue.” While also noting,

“There is a gradual reduction in waiting times at almost all test centres.” He further commented that, “With the additional resources available as well as those coming on stream, waiting times will continue to reduce at all test centres.”