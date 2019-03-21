Number of students using counselling services at Dundalk IT has doubled

The number of students attending counselling services in DkIT has more than doubled in the past 10 years, according to figures obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The 2017/2018 academic year had the highest number of appointments, with 346 students accessing counselling services.

Compared to the lowest in 2008/2009, when there were 144 appointments, this is an increase of 140 percent.

These figures have continued to rise almost every year, with small dips in the 2011/2012 and 2015/2016 academic years.

The President of DkIT Students’ Union, Maria Maguire, believes that the increase in students accessing counselling is due to several factors. She thinks that before recent times, students were waiting until they reached a crisis point to reach out for help.

“Students are now presenting and recognising symptoms and seeking help a lot earlier,” Maria says.

She also explained that far more young men are presenting earlier to avoid reaching this crisis point.

Another potential reason for the increase is due to increased financial strain that is being pushed on students. According to Maria, more students are taking up part-time jobs to pay rising college expenses.

Since 2004, there has been a 363 percent increase in college fees, with it rising from €825 to €3000.

Maria believes that this, along with funding from grants not increasing, can be the cause of unwanted mental strain on students.

“Mental health issues do not just hit a specific person or type of person. It can hit absolutely anybody,” said Maria.

DkIT have also focused on holding events to promote awareness for mental health. They recently had former Ireland rugby international, Alan Quinlan to speak to students about their mental health.

Working with the Union of Students in Ireland, DkITSU hosted a ‘Re:Charge’ campaign, which focused on helping students to seek support for their mental health.

“Much like recharging our phone batteries, we need to recharge our mental health and wellness,” said the USI Vice President for Welfare, Damien McClean.

For students who are seeking counselling in DkIT, there is usually a one week wait time before they are seen. However, during busier times, low risk students may be made wait longer to facilitate those who are at more immediate risk.

DkIT also have supports available for students who might be struggling with college work, through their Student Learning and Development Centre. They also provide workshops based around exam and study skills.