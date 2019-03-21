Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday March 21 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Monaghan (née Fagan) of Alphonsus' Close, St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Cherished wife of Kirk and dear sister of Eugene, Bernadette, Anne, Fra and Peter.

Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Vera (nee Byrne), Fagan's Corner, Castletown and daughter-in-law of Agnes and the late Hugh.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, brothers, sisters, nephew and nieces Jennifer, Lorna, Sarah, Emma, Aaron, Elizabeth and Rose, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a large circle of cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Fagan family home, "St. Oliver", Avenue Road from 3pm to 9pm on Thursday.

A Ceremony of Prayer and Scripture for the extended family circle will be celebrated on Friday at 11am, followed by the Committal at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown (all welcome) at 12.15pm.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to NECRET, North East Cancer Research and Education Trust c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May she rest in peace



