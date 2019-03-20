Louth County Council encouraging people to take part in The Big Hello

The Big Hello is a nationwide event taking place during the May bank holiday weekend (4th-6th) and is set to be a weekend of community celebration. Events will take place all over the country, including in Dundalk which will encourage people to get to know their neighbours and people within their local community.

There are many ways to come together including organising a street feast, a community talent show or a neighbourhood fun run.

Minister Michael Ring, “In a world where many people have less time in their local community with longer working and travel times, it is important to ﬁnd new ways to connect people and focus on the importance of neighbours. We’re challenging everyone to get involved, by organising an event, or attending one in your local community. The community decides on the events that suits best, and that could be anything from sharing a cuppa to taking part in a sports day. You decide!”

For anyone interested in organising an event for their local area, Information is being made available through Louth County Council website which includes information on planning an event during the May Bank Holiday, as well as premade invitations that can be used to advertise your local event.