UK licence holders living in Louth will face time off roads due to backlogs

People holding UK driving licences and who have already applied to swap them for Irish permits due to Brexit, are now being told that they will have to stay off the road until they receive their new licence, which could take up to a "few weeks".

This move will affect the thousands of UK licence holders across Ireland who have been advised to change their licenses because they would be invalid in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Road Safety Authority and Fianna Fáil transport spokesman, Robert Troy, confirmed to The Irish Times that there was a high demand of applications and that they were receiving up to 500 per day.

With the rush on applications, The Irish Times has reported that drivers are now being told by the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) that it will be illegal for them to drive until they receive their new permit.

The Irish Times has also reported that a driver affected by the new changes had been told by a "senior NDLS official" that: "We would advise that you should not drive while the exchange application is in processing and should wait until you have your Irish driver’s licence physically in your possession."

UK licence holders have been told when they exchange their permit for a new Irish one, they will be required to surrender the UK version at a driving test centre and will be then given a receipt for their new licence.

However, it is being reported that the receipt will not allow the person to drive.

An applicant who received correspondence from the NDLS Centre passed on the following response to The Irish Times: "It is a legal requirement that when driving in Ireland, the driver must be in possession of a valid driving licence for the class of vehicle driven. A receipt issued by an NDLS Centre states the applicant has applied for a licence but does not grant the bearer permission to drive."