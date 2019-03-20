Dundalk charity warns public about bogus charity collectors

Dundalk charity SOSAD has warned the public of a bogus charity collector calling into businesses in Dundalk looking for donations.

The charity group took to Facebook to say: "It has come to our attention that there is a female calling into local businesses on SOSAD's, and other local charity's, behalf looking for donations.

"She is not a genuine collector for SOSAD so please do not give to her. We do have a number of events coming up and there are sponsorship cards out there but this lady is definitely a bogus collector."

The charity warned: "If you are approached and are unsure about the person's validity please contact us on 042-9327311 and we will be able to confirm authenticity."