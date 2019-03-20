Appeal by Blackrock gardai over services groups 'targeting elderly'

Blackrock Tidy Towns have alerted locals in Blackrock and Haggardstown to reports of groups calling at houses in the area offering powerhosing and other services, and then charging exorbidant amounts of money.

In an update on their Facebook page, Blackrock Tidy Towns explained the situation:

"The Gardaí have already apprehended some of the culprits who seem to be targeting elderly people particularly.

"If you become aware of any of these groups the Gardaí ask that you take details of the vehicles involved, including the registration numbers, and report it to them immediately (Blackrock or Dundalk Garda stations) so that other residents can be protected.

"They also ask that you keep an eye on elderly family members and neighbours, and alert them to what is going on."