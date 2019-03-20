Anti-semitic graffiti reported beside Louth town

A councillor for Meath County Council has appealed for witnesses to anti-semitic graffiti which has appeared on bridges and roads in the area between Newtown, Co Meath, and Ardee.

According to Paddy Meade of Meath County Council, this is the eighth incidence of such graffiti in recent weeks.

The Cllr took to social media on Monday, March 18 to say: "Did you anyone on the road between Newtown and Ardee last night?

"For an 8th time, I'll be getting the road and bridges cleaned.

"Please PM if you know anything."