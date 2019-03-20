Man tells Ardee judge: 'I'm retired - not a criminal anymore'

A 46 year-old man told a Judge at Ardee District Court: “I’m retired - not a criminal any more."

Richard McDonagh (46) of The Lake House, Capragh, Carrickmacross admitted a charge of burglary and theft at the Parochial House, Tallanstown early last year.

He was sentenced to 200 hours community service in lieu of five months jail at Ardee District Court on Monday.

The case had previously been before the court and was adjourned for a report to see if he was suitable to do community service.