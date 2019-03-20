Dundalk man carrying a couple of planks of wood when arrested

A man who was arrested for his own safety, after he was found carrying a couple of planks of wood and told gardaí he was assisting a vehicle which had gone off the road nearby, last week avoided a conviction at Dundalk district court after paying €100 euro to charity.

Peter Conlon of Cois Croinn, Saltown, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Barleyfield, Kilcurry on December sixth last.

The defence solicitor - who said the court had previously expressed concern that his client needed help, added that the 35 year old was particularly distressed that day - and got drunk, but stressed that it hasn't happened since.

The court heard the defendant had 21 previous convictions including for animal cruelty.

The solicitor - who said his client appreciates the interest the court had shown in him, urged Judge John Coughlan to take the charge 'in isolation'.