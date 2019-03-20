Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday March 20 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Monaghan (née Fagan) of Alphonsus' Close, St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter Sweeney of Wandsworth, London and formerly of Park Street, Dundalk, Louth



Beloved son of the late Peter and Alice, dear father of Robbie and Anna and brother of Maria, Geraldine, Linda and Michael.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by his son, daughter, sisters, brother, Robbie's partner Rachel, grandchild Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ciara BRETT (née Wilson) of Seacrest Manor, Lower Point Road and formerly of Seafield Road Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday March 17 2019. Beloved wife of Shane and adored mum of Conor and Darragh, loving daughter of Sean and Dympha and dear sister of Niamh.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, mum, dad, sister, brother-in-law Ivor, nephews Liam and Eoin, aunts and uncles, father-in-law John, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 2pm to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

House strictly private by family request

May she rest in peace