Mairead McGuinness MEP visits Ravensdale Country Market

MEP Mairead McGuinness accompanied Fine Gael local election candidate Roisin Duffy to Ravensdale Country Market in the Ravensdale Community Centre for their special St Patrick’s Day Celebration.

The Ravensdale Country Market is a branch of Country Markets Limited. The aim of Country Markets Limited is to market, by co-operative means, fresh quality, farm, garden and home produce and traditional crafts using natural resources.

The Vice President of the European Parliament was afforded a very warm welcome by the large crowd that had gathered for the entertainment that was being provided for St Patrick’s Day by Cuchualinn Celtic Strings and Evelyne Bourton Soprano.

Roisin Duffy said that "the Ravensdale Country Market is a symbol of a community working at its best. The people that work at the market every week provide an invaluable service to the whole community and it is a fantastic place for people to meet their friends and neighbours while enjoying wonderful local crafts and home produced foods.”

Ms McGuinness sampled some delights and treated herself to a few handcrafted knits made by Briege and a floral arrangement made by Vera, and enjoyed a welcome cup of tea and a chat with Nuala Duffy who explained to her the history of the Ravensdale Country Market.

According to the Ms Duffy, many of the patrons took the time to compliment Mairead McGuinness on her continuing participation in the Brexit negotiations, with Ms McGuinness saying “it's so lovely to be able to come to something like this and chat and talk to people living so close to the border who are all too familiar with the complexities of Brexit.”