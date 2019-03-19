Big jump in trolley numbers for Our Lady of Lourdes in Louth

There has been a significant jump in the numbers waiting for hospital beds in Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

A total of 26 people were waiting in the emergency department or on wards waiting for admission to a hospital bed. This represents a large increase on the last figures available for the beginning of the month which showed just six people waiting on admission to a hospital bed.

The figures taken at midnight every two weeks show that last night 18 were waiting on trolleys in the emergency department while a further 8 were waiting on hospital wards or elsewhere in the hospital.

The HSE’s own TrolleyGAR website confirmed that there were 18 people waiting on trolleys in the ED. Figures from the INMO showed that Drogheda had the joint 5th worst overcrowding of the 32 hospitals in Ireland.

The national number showed 557 people were waiting nationally an increase on the last available figures.

The HSE warned last week that the St Patrick's weekend would be a busy time for emergency departments.