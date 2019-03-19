Louth election candidate speaks out about sexism and why we need more women in politics

Erin McGreehan, the local Fianna Fail Election Candidate for Dundalk-Carlingford, has spoken out about the importance of educating both men and women in what is deemed as inappropriate behaviour from the pubs to the workplaces, why we need to make the Dáil more family friendly, and why she is raising her boys to be feminists.

The local election candidate told The Dundalk Democrat: “There is a lot of conversation about the prevalence of sexual harassment with the Me Too movement but I think that inappropriate behaviour is more prevalent. I think that men and women really need to start learning how to treat each other in the office and workforce and outside of that too.

“I think sometimes we can look at people and make assumptions. If someone dresses nicely, you can receive unwarranted attention. And women can be undermined no matter what way they look. It can be a double-edged sword.

“But I really think that 90% of this is down to people not being educated in what is appropriate to say to a member of the opposite sex.”

Ms. McGreehan, who has an LLB in Law from NUIG and a Masters in European Economics & Public Affairs from UCD, explained:

“If people are constantly focusing on the way you look, it can reduce your self-confidence and you can start doubting yourself, not because you're not capable, but because it's been instilled in you. I feel very passionately about topics like this. I think it's very important.

“I don't care now if people comment on the way I look, but it could be very hard for a teenage girl for example. I think that young men are also under a lot of pressure now too about the way they look, with Instagram feeding into their body image and insecurities,” the Cooley woman said.

“Whether the inappropriate behaviour is directed at women by men or the other way around, we're all just human at the end of the day and we all need to do better.”

Ms. Mc Greehan added: “It's not acceptable to be undermined and treated inappropriately, whether it's in a nightclub or the Dail bar. We've all experienced inappropriate behaviour.

“The only way to change all of this is to get more women involved and seen in the Dáil, in the media and on TV etcetera, across all professions.

“I have four young kids at home and I want to prove to people like me that they can do it too. I want my boys to grow up and not see girls as the 'weaker sex'. I want them to know that girls are equal and that women can do anything a man can do.

“But there are barriers to women getting involved in politics and other roles. I'm getting asked on the doorstep when I'm out campaigning for the upcoming elections: 'How will you manage with four kids at home?'”

When asked whether Irish politics is a boys club, Ms. McGreehan replies: “Technically there are more men in politics, but I wouldn't say its a boys club.

“Society has to change. The men have been in power. Now we need to get the women in power.”

Ms. McGreehan also told of the exemplary work being carried out by the Women's Caucus. She explained: "The Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus (a cross-party forum for Irish women parliamentarians established in 2017 to discuss and campaign on issues predominantly affecting women), are doing great work for women's equality.

"At the moment they are tackling the issue of period poverty (where girls and women struggle to afford sanitary products) and are hoping to bring on a law where free sanitary products would be provided in public buildings such as schools, universities, hospitals, Direct Provision centres, refuges, garda stations, and prisons."

The local election candidate reiterated the importance of providing free sanitary products as it "removes barriers for young women" who might not be able to afford the essential healthcare products and might be forced to "miss school as a result".

"We've come a long way from the Magadeline Laundries to talking about sanitary products in Ireland," the Cooley mum added: "As one of my old party leaders used to say; 'A lot of work has been done and there's a lot more to do'.

"These are the type of vital issues women can change. We need to get more women in power so we can do what we're good at. Putting aside our differences and working with each other."

Speaking of her experience canvassing ahead of the general elections this May and her passion for politics, Ms. McGreehan explained: "It's a fantastic experience to run. I've wanted it my entire life. I took the name Constance Markievicz as my confirmation name. I've always had an interest in politics.

"And it's great to get to know my area in Cooley. Hopefully, I will be lucky enough to get elected. I'm the first Cooley woman to run for public office, so that's inspiring and motivating.

"Roisin Duffy is also running out here in Carlingford. It's great to have female running mates."

When asked if she would encourage other Irish women to get involved in politics Ms McGreehan said: "We need to provide more opportunities to get women into politics and get women past that 30% representation mark.

"We need to put ourselves forward for roles more often. Irish people can be self-deprecating - Irish women especially. And women have much to offer on their local councils and in the Dail.

"So there's nothing to stop us, only ourselves. We need encouragement."

But there are still societal barriers that can stand in the way of women interested in a political career in Ireland, McGreehan says: "If you are working in the Dail, it can be very difficult to have a family. You would be there in the mornings and you wouldn't be home until midnight from Tuesday through to Friday. It's not family friendly and that needs to change.



"Most women who are elected, their kids are teenagers. But there are plenty of elected men and their children are babies. So it seems the women only go into politics once their children are reared. We have to stand up and show that we can all do it."

Despite the roadblocks which can deter women from political roles in Ireland, Ms McGreehan is a firm believer that constituents will see past gender - once you get the job done:

"You might have to work a bit harder at the start because you are a woman, but once you get into it and people get to know you, it becomes genderless. Politicians are that vital advocate for their communities."











