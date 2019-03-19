Dundalk-based firm to list on London Stock Exchange

Dundalk-based med tech company Diaceutics is expected to enter the London Stock Exchange on Thursday March 21.

The Dundalk based company is a diagnostic and data company that works with 31 of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies. The company’s core focus is based on ensuring patient access to a variety of life saving therapies.

Diaceutics has also developed technology which helps cancer patient’s access biomarker testing which helps find the correct drug to treat the patient’s specific condition.

The company, based in the Creative Spark building in Dundalk is expected to enter the market with its market cap expected to be around £53m.

Speaking about the announcement founder Peter Keeling said: “We are giving patients a higher likelihood of getting better by supporting access to the right test to determine the right treatment at the right time. This announcement today will help us in our mission to continue this great work.”

The company hopes that it will be able to raise a net £15.2 million from its placing on the market. The company states that it will use £5.5 million to acquire new data which will help to enhance the current services that the company offers, and allow the company to extend into looking at a variety of new diseases.

As well as its office based in Dundalk, the company also has offices based in Belfast, Singapore and New Jersey with a total of 65 full time employees.