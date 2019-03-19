Carlingford priest expresses 'profound sadness' at weekend tragedies

The parish priest for Carlingford and Omeath, Fr Brian MacRaois, has expressed the overwhelming feeling of sadness felt by the people of north Louth following the loss of three young lives in the area at the weekend.

In a statement released to media, Fr MacRaois called on parishioners to offer their prayers for the grieving families at this "time of shock and loss".

"On behalf of our parish community in Carlingford and Omeath, I express our profound sadness as we remember the three young people who have died so tragically in Carlingford this past weekend.

"We commend them in faith and hope to the God of life and love, our Creator and our Saviour.

"We remember their grieving families. We pray for them in this time of shock and loss and pain. May God’s Holy Spirit give them strength, courage and comfort."