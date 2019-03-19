GSOC appeal for information on Louth crash

Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the devastating crash in Carlingford yesterday. Two men died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission have appealed for the help of the public who may have been in the Carlingford/Omeath area between 12am and 1am on Monday morning and have asked that the public contact them with any information.

The ombudsman is specifically looking for information relating to a black Lexus car which is registered in Northern Ireland, which had been seen in the area on Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

The public can contact the Garda Síochána on 1890 600 800 with any information relating to the incident.