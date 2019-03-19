Louth musicians come together to perform for SOSAD

Musicians from the northeast are coming together to perform in aid of local suicide charity, SOSAD.

Organised by Tyrone man Gerald Cosgrove and his daughters, the Guitaroke: SILENT "UNREAL MEMORIAL 2" will take place in Byrnes Pub on Hill Street, Dundalk from 8pm to 11pm.

On the night Gerald says “Dundalk's own Jimi Hendrix, Bobby Robinson” will perform some blues classics and he is calling for more local musicians to come along on the night and perform on the night.

Mr Cosgrove, who has also held similar charity events in Donegal and Kerry, said he first got the idea to hold a music-themed event to help break the stigma surrounding suicide in Ireland after reading an article about ways to relieve stress:

“I was reading an article called 101 ways to relieve stress. And number forty-eight was ‘play a musical instrument’ so I started thinking of ways we could bring mental health and music together.”

Gerald explained further: “We got a cohort of northeast musicians to collaborate, all for charity, with Blackrock recording studios 'Koolwaves' and we are asking locals to perform their music at a music event/fundraiser to exclusively benefit local mental health services charity SOSAD.

“As a first step in trying to tackle the problem, staying silent on the subject of suicide will not help deliver SOSAD's message

"It's good to talk" so silent is the theme of northeast musicians Unreal Memorial 2 event.

“All musicians are welcome on the night of 4th April 2019 - 8pm until 11pm. Tickets on sale locally in newsagents, music shops and the SOSAD office @ €10. Contact SOSAD in Dundalk on 042-9327311.”