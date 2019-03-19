Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday March 19 2019

The death has occurred of Ciara Brett (née Wilson) of Seacrest Manor Lower Point Road and formerly of Seafield Road Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth / Blackrock, Louth

On Sunday March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Shane and adored mum of Conor and Darragh, loving daughter of Sean and Dympha and dear sister of Niamh.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, mum, dad, sister, brother in-law Ivor, nephews Liam and Eoin, aunts and uncles, father in-law John, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Connor of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home and formerly of Main Street Blackrock and Glenmore Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday March 17 2019, peacefully, in the gentle care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, having received the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Lily, brother Michael, she will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, cousins, especially Margaret Clarke, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Blackrock Abbey Oratory Chapel from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Lord rest her gentle soul





