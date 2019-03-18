Candlelight vigil to be held in Carlingford after weekend tragedies
A Candlelight gathering to remember those who lost their lives in Carlingford on St Patrick's weekend has been organised to take place on Saturday at 8pm.
According to Cooley Community Alert Facebook page "the community would like to show our sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased and thank all those in the emergency services and volunteers by gathering at the old tourist office at 8pm."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on