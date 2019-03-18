Deaths in Dundalk - Monday March 18 2019

The death has occurred of Tony O'Brien of St, Peter's Nursing Home and formerly of The Ranch Ballyfermot, Dublin and Castlebellingham, Louth

On Saturday 16th March 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his wife Bridie, parents William and Margaret, brother Seamus.

Tony will be sadly missed by his brother Peter, sisters in-law Triona and Carol, his great friend's Bill and Margaret Charnock, all the staff of St, Peter's Nursing Home who lovingly cared for him, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at St, Peter's Nursing Home Castlebellingham on Monday (18th March) from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral prayers on Tuesday afternoon at 2.30pm in Oratory Chapel followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

May his soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernard Maguire of The Coastguards,194 Point Road, Dundalk, Louth / Ardee, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of his Coastguards family, having previously resided at St. Brigid's, Ardee. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Elizabeth. He will be sadly missed by his Coastguards family and wider circle of friends.

Reposing at The Coastguards from 12 noon - 6pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Drumgoole (née Reilly) of De La Salle Crescent, Ardee and formerly of Nicholastown and Mullenstown

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Jim and son Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Ollie, daughters Catherine Scriven and Rose Murray, brothers Patsy, Thomas, Sean and Ollie, sisters Bridgie Barnes, Mary Hyland, in-laws, Frank, Kevin, Noeleen, Martha and Fiona, grandchildren Ashling, Nicole, Ciaran, Liam, Leah, Cáit, Jamie, Emily, Carla, Marianna and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and newfound friends in Moorehall Lodge.

Reposing at the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge on Monday from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace