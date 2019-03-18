Man arrested in Dundalk in relation to fatal Carrickmacross house fire

A 19 year old man was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday Sunday March 17 2019, in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire at St. Macartins Villas, Carrickmacrross, Co Monaghan on the 21st March 2016.

He is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station as is expected to appear before a special sitting of Monaghan District Court at 7.30pm this evening, Monday 18th March 2019.

The house fire at St Macartans Villas on March 21, 2016 occurred at approximately 1.30 am.

A male in his 60’s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem was carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist, Dr. Michael Curtis. The results have been passed to the investigation team.

The scene was examined by the Cavan/Monaghan Divisional Scene of Crime Unit and The Garda Technical Bureau.