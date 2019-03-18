Man arrested in Dundalk in connection with fatal house fire

According to gardai a 19 year old man was arrested in Dundalk, yesterday Sunday 17th March in connection with an investigation into a fatal house fire at St.Macartins Villas, Carrickmacrross, Co Monaghan on the 21st March 2016.

He is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station as is expected to appear before a special sitting of Monaghan District Court at 7.30pm this evening, Monday 18th March 2019.