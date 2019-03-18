Two dead after road crash in Carlingford

Gardaí in Carlingford, Co Louth are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the R173, Carlingford at approximately 00.35hrs this morning, Monday 18th March.

Two males (age unknown) were pronounced dead at the scene following the single car collision. No other persons were injured. Both deceased males have been removed to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for post mortem examinations.

This stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlingford Garda Station on 042-9373102, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.