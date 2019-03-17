Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday March 17 2019

The death has occurred of Briege Pepper (née Nugent) of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday, 14th March 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Matt and dear mum of David and Louise. Predeceased by her parents Brendan and Annie (late of Hyde Park), Briege will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sisters Sally, Esther and Rose, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Ethan and Ruby, mother-in-law May Pepper, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence, Lower Faughart (eircode A91FW20).

Removal on Monday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Monday by family request.

Lord rest her gentle soul

The death has occurred of Ian Browne of 5 An Cearnog, Castletown, Dundalk, Louth



Suddenly at home. Cherished son of Sinéad and Paul. Ian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his parents, brothers Ciaran and Paul, sisters Lisa, Christine and Sarah, grandparents Freda & Fra Browne, Kate & Johnny Eldershaw, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday between 12 o’clock and 8pm.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm walking to St Joseph’s Church Castletown, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all other times, please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Dunne of Beechwood Drive, Dunleer, Co Louth

Peacefully, in his 82nd year at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his family. Tony will be sadly missed by his family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law Cora and Tony McGrane, The Burren, Dunleer (Eircode A92 H343) from 12 noon until 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

May he rest in peace