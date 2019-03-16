Louth petrol bomb attack 'despicable act endangering many lives'

Local councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has described the most recent incident of intimidation by drug dealing gangs in Louth as "a despicable act endangering many lives."

Cllr Ó Murchú said: “Last week I publicly raised the issue of intimidation and extortion by drug gangs against the families of people with alleged drug debts.

“Early on Friday morning at 2.15am members of a drug gang threw a petrol bomb into a family home in Annagassan.

“Myself and Cllr Pearse McGeough visited this family yesterday and they confirmed that there were three people asleep in the house at the time of the attack.

“Luckily the impact of the breaking window woke one of the occupants of the house and they extinguished fire which had ignited downstairs.

“Had this person not woken up the outcome would have been considerably more serious.

“I have also spoken to the Gardaí to ensure that the necessary supports are in place to maintain the safety of this family in the future.

"Anyone with any information relating to this attack need to bring it to the Gardaí as soon as possible."

"People need to stand against criminal elements like this and not allow them to threaten and attack members of our community."