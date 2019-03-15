Gardaí investigate petrol bomb attack on a house in County Louth

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them regarding a petrol bomb attack on a house in Annagassan last night.

As has been reported by LMFM news this morning, the incident took place at around 2.15 am on Farm Road in Annagassan.

According to the news report, gardaí say two males are believed to have thrown a lit object through the front window of the building.

They are then believed to fled the scene towards the Dillonstown area in a light coloured hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebellingham Garda Station on 042 9372205.