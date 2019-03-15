Dundalk pub makes it onto Guardian list of 20 Best Irish Pubs

The Spirit Store here in Dundalk has landed a place on the Guardian newspaper's list of the 20 Best Irish Pubs.

In a glowing endorsement for the local pub, the Guardian sang the praises of the place:

“The Spirit Store at George’s Quay in Dundalk bay overlooks the mythology-steeped Cooley mountains. A 19th-century port merchant’s house lovingly restored and reopened 20 years ago, it is a place for conversation, characters, chess, local beers and whiskey, roaring fires, and imbibing by the harbour’s edge when the sun eventually peeps through. To top it off, upstairs is one of Ireland’s leading live music venues, loved by musicians and comedians alike for the sound system and the warmth of the crowd. Sunday afternoon trad sessions are legendary, as were the late night lock-ins with Glen Hansard of The Frames”

You can read the full article here