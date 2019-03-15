Deaths in Dundalk - Friday March 16 2019

The death has occurred of Gerard Patrick Baldwin of Elm Park, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Newry, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia (nee McMahon), son of the late William & Kathleen (nee Kieran) and dear father of Liam (England), Roisín (New York), Catharine (Dundalk), Anna (Texas), Vincent and Gerard. Predeceased by his brother Liam and sister Anna.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Linda and Donna, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Ronan, William, Rebecca, and Isobel, brother Frank (Cheshire), sister Olivia (Blackrock), brothers-in-law Gerard Dorian (Blackrock) and Peter McMahon (Birmingham), sister-in-law Christine (Stoke-on-Trent), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk, from 4pm-8pm on Saturday.

Removal on Monday at 10.15am, to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House strictly private.

May he rest in peace