Call for extra garda resources in Carlingford over Easter bank Holiday

A local community alert group in north Louth has sent a letter to gardai asking them for "additional resources" to deal with the expected influx of people over the upcoming Easter period.

In the letter, Cooley Community Alert thanked gardai for increased numbers in the area since the New Year, but raised concerns that Easter is usually a "time of issue" in Carlingford.

A spokseperson for the group told the Democrat that there is a "history of trouble" around this period.

"We see large groups descending on the town on the bank holiday (from) both sides (of the) border and (there) is a history of trouble as a result.

"We asked for additional resources such as were deployed on bank holidays last year, were checkpoints were (staged) and alcohol seized.

"We are also asking the council to erect notices of new non-drinking bylaws and encourage publicans and off-licences, not just in area, to sell responsibly."