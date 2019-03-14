LOUTH WEATHER: Here's what it's going to be like on St Patrick's Day

Social media weather guru Louth Weather has given his forecast for Sunday - AKA St Patrick's Day.

While it has been mostly wet and cold of late, there appears to be hope for the big day itself, if Louth Weather's recent Facebook post is anything to go by:

"Sunday will be a mostly dry day. A few showers about but some good sunny periods too. Fresh to strong NW winds. Max 8°C but feeling cooler in the wind, so wrap up well for the parades!"