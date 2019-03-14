Louth drivers receive green cards in post from insurance companies

A number of Louth drivers, including a Democrat reporter, have received Green Cards from their Insurance companies ahead of Brexit d-day on March 29.

Liberty Insurance and Axa have issued green cards to ensure their policyholders are covered to drive in the North of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Axa Insurance said: "In the event of a no-deal Brexit all direct car and van customers will automatically receive a Green Card by post, free of charge. You do not have to do anything to receive a Green Card."

Liberty Insurance informed their customers that they would have the "same level of cover" north and south of the border.

Liberty explained: "What level of insurance cover will I have if I drive in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with a Green Card after the March 29?

"Currently a Liberty Insurance motor customer will have the same level of cover in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as they do in the Republic of Ireland."

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has been preparing for a no-deal Brexit for the last number of months.

However, the organisation has warned motorists that they could potentially need a Green Card to travel to the United Kingdom amidst confusion over what will happen on March 29.

The card (which is actually a green slip of paper) is essentially an international insurance document which shows proof that the motorist is covered by the minimum level of car insurance which is required by the country they are visiting.

At the moment, Irish-registered vehicles that travel within the EU are covered under the terms of the EU Motor Insurance Directive.

If a no-deal Brexit was to happen the UK would withdraw from this directive, which would mean that Irish motorists would require a Green Card to enter the UK.