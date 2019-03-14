Maytime Serenade Concert to be held in Dundalk

A Maytime Serenade Concert will be held in aid of Rape Crisis North East at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk on Saturday May 11 at 7pm.

Those in attendance can expect an entertaining night of music and song serenading you through the years of musicals, opera and operetta.

Favourites like Showboat, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, Chess, La Bohème, Rigoletto and many more popular and well-known classics.

Tenor David Martin, Baritone Jackie Winkless, Soprano Niamh McCormick will be accompanied by Jillian Saunders on piano and Maria Mason on Violin/Soloist.

Doors will open at 7pm with a reception and canapes, followed by the start of the main show at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €25 and are available from An Táin Arts Centre.