Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday March 14 2019

The death has occurred of Maura Thornton (née McGarrity) of Willville, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy, sister Margaret and brother Peadar.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Carmel, Ailish and Sinead, her sons Sean and Gary, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Cynthia and sons-in-law Colm, Des and Colm. Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters Rose, Teresa, Kathleen, Betty and Eileen, bothers Patsy, Michael & Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gary (Eircode A91 R122) from 7-10 pm this Wednesday evening and from 2-10 pm Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to Saint James' Church, Grange, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am and burial afterwards at adjoining cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aidan Brennan of Lannett, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan



Peacefully at his residence on March 11, 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his close family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his niece Martina Corrigan, Reaghstown (A92 VY51) on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny (A81 VY39) arriving for requiem mass at 11am.

Private cremation afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace



