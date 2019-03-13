Dundalk FC's Vinny Perth steps in to save the day for diehard Italian fan

A diehard Italian Dundalk FC fan has been invited to meet up with the Lilywhites' squad by Head Coach Vinny Perth after a game he was due to fly over to attend was postponed.

20-year-old Giordano Pantosti has been a fan of the Carrick Road side for many years, and he had planned to visit the town to watch Dundalk FC's clash with Bohemians next week, however that game was postponed.

But now Vinny Perth has stepped in to invite Giordano to join the squad for training and lunch when he is over.

Fantastic gesture!