Assault prosecution against Louth councillor John McGahon will be 'defended fully'

An assault prosecution against Fine Gael councillor John McGahon will be "defended fully", his solicitor told Dundalk district court today (Wednesday).

The 28 year old of Faughart Gardens, St. Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk is charged with assaulting Breen White causing him harm at Park Street, Dundalk on June 16th last year.

Judge John Coughlan put the case back to the fifth of June after Defence solicitor Conor MacGuill explained that he was seeking a longer adjournment than the one month being sought by the State as he said "there will be extensive disclosure to be made" and he would require more time to analyse a number of medical reports.