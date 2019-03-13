Plans submitted for new wastewater treatment plant in north Louth

According to Irish Water they have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at Omeath.

Irish Water say the new plant will serve a population equivalent of 1,000 to accommodate an increase in the local population and facilitate future growth in the area.

In a statement to the Democrat, Irish Water will have a major positive impact on the local environment.

"At present, the equivalent of 800 wheelie bins of raw sewage is discharged into Carlingford Lough every day. Once operational, the plant will enhance the area’s amenity value by ending this practice.

"If granted, the new plant will end the discharge of untreated wastewater to Carlingford Lough by ensuring all wastewater receives appropriate treatment. This unacceptable practice is unsustainable and threatens water quality as well as the amenity value of the coastal waters at Carlingford Lough."

Speaking about the project, John Joyce, Irish Water, said: “Irish Water is committed to ending the practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Ireland’s rivers, lakes and seas. The equivalent of 800 wheelie bins of sewage is discharged into Carlingford Lough every day. The proposed Wastewater Treatment Plant in Omeath will end this practice.

"The proposed plant, when completed, will also support economic and social development in the area, and improve water quality at Carlingford Lough. We’d like to thank the local community for their engagement with this project at our information evening in December. Irish Water is committed to keeping the community up to date as this project progresses.”

Subject to planning permission being granted, works on this necessary project will commence in 2019 with a completion date expected in 2021.