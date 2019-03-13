Louth Greens urge Louth County Council to leave areas wild for pollinators

As grass cutting season commences, the local Green Party has today called on Louth County Council to set aside areas in public parks and roadside verges for pollinators.

The party is calling on all councils to get active in halting the alarming decline in biodiversity by implementing actions within the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

According to the Green Party, there are several simple actions which Louth County Council could do to promote biodiversity and protect pollinators in the Ardee area such as the identification and protection of existing sources of food and shelter for pollinators on general council land.

Altering the frequency of mowing grassy areas to allow more native plants to flower is another simple action the Council could take while the funding of pollinator projects on Council land would be a great way for the Council to demonstrate best practice to other sectors.

Local Green Party candidate for Ardee/Mid-Louth, Sean Connolly said: “Recent reports have outlined the crash in biodiversity globally and throughout Ireland. Biodiversity is essential to the healthy functioning of ecosystems, with a third of the food we eat is depends on animal pollinators.

“I recommend anyone who is interested in this issue to visit www.pollinators.ie to see what projects they could start within their own local communities such as the installation of a flower meadow. A simple idea Louth County Council could implement is the funding of a Pollinator Award in the Tidy Towns competition”.