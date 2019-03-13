Dundalk Dog Rescue call for donations for DkIT charity shop

Dundalk Dog Rescue are calling for donations from dog lovers across Dundalk ahead of the opening of their pop up charity shop at DkIT Sport.

Posting on the Facebook event page, a spokesperson for Dundalk Dog Rescue said: "We have had some wonderful donations so far for our pop up shop (thanks to everyone who has given) but to make it a success we are still looking for:

Tea-sets/cups/glasses

Picture frames/pictures/ornaments

Jewellery (no earrings please)

Gift sets

Children's games and cuddly toys

Small items of furniture

"Everything needs to be clean, usable and ready to sell. Unfortunately, we cannot take clothes, shoes, electrics, earrings or foodstuff.

"COLLECTION POINT - DKIT Sport (please look for the Net1 Broadband van in the car park)

"Big thanks to DKIT Sport for the support and Net1 Broadband for the loan of one of their vans for the collection #community #support #localbusiness"