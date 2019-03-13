REVEALED: Louth County Councillors' expenses and payments for 2018

Figures released by Louth County Council show that the 29 councillors received a combined total of €779,311 in representational payments and expenses in 2018.

Each councillor is entitled to receive €16,867 in representational payments pre tax, along with €1,499.96 for being members of their local municipal district committees.

There are also allowances for councillors who chair municipal district and Strategic Policy Committees, each councillor also receives allowances for broadband and phone expenses. Liam Reilly (FF) received €11,664.00 of a chairperson’s allowance for his six months as chairman of the council, with Colm Markey (FG) receiving €8,333.36 of a chairperson’s allowance for his six months as chairperson, along with 2,191 for foreign travel incurred when he travelled to New York for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Councillor John McGahon (FG) was the highest earning Dundalk councillor earning €35,685, made up in part by €5,000 for his role as chair of Dundalk Municipal District, a payment of €3,500 for chairing a Strategic Policy Committee and €6,592 in expenses.

Councillor Conor Keelan (FF) was the second highest earning Dundalk councillor earning €31,048, made up in part of €7,000 for chairing the municipal District of Dundalk and €4,133 in expenses.

The third highest earning Dundalk councillor was Mark Deary (GP) who earned a total of €28,947, part of which was made up of €6,000 received for being a chairperson of a Strategic Policy Committee and 4,362.80 in expenses.

The total spent on councillors was up by almost €70,000 on last year’s figures of €710,933.19, this was in part due to a new allowance amounting to €43,498.84 paid to members of Municipal District Committees. Representational payments amounted to €489,152.86 in total, while expenses came to €131,757.14.

A total of €14,313.96 was spent on training expenses for training provided by the Association of Local Government in Ireland and the Local Authority Members Association who train local councillors. Finally the overall allowance for broadband and phones came to €11,466.67.