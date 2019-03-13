Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday March 13

The death has occurred of Mona Quinn (née Duffy) of Dublin Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 98th year, in the gentle care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, having received the dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Larry, son Gerard, grand-daughter Edel, son-in-law Peter (McCormick), sister May, brothers Eddie, Bill, Michael, Fr. Vincent SM, Johnny and Benny.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Anne, son Larry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Briege and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home from 3pm to 8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 2.15pm, to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lily O'Neill (née Traynor) of Saint Brigid's Terrace, Happy Valey, Dundalk, Louth



On Tuesday March 12, 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband James, brothers and sisters, Lily will be sadly missed by her loving son Liam, grand-daughter Karen, great-grandchildren Rhys and Rían, Liam's partner Lorainne, Karen husband Cyril, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence, Saint Brigid's Terrace, from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Lord rest her gentle soul

The death has occurred of Christina McKenna (née O'Toole) of Annaghs, Knockbridge, Louth



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Christina, beloved wife of late Charles, much loved mother of late Eddie, Rita Murphy, Owen, Bernadette Sweeney and Dermot, sister Mary Brady (Cavan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, deceased daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence from 8pm today, Tuesday, 12th March 2019, until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge on Thursday, 14th March, 2019 for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anna Kavanagh of Sandygrove, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully at home on March 12, 2019. Anne much loved and adored daughter of Kevin and the late Olive née Hickey, and dear sister of Susan.

Deeply regretted by her father, sister, brother-in-law Harry, nephew Zach, relatives and many friends in Blackrock Choir and the HSE In the Louth County Hospital.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 3pm until 7pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all times please.

May she rest in peace