Dundalk border businesses invited to Brexit briefing
Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Louth County Council and Louth Local Enterprise Office have partnered up for a Major North/South Conference Focusing on Brexit and the Future For Border Businesses which will take place in The Carrickdale Hotel and Spa, Carrickcarnan, Dundalk tomorrow (March 13 2019) 8.30am to 2.00pm.
Keynote Speakers will address the future shape of economic co-operation and other contributors will provide practical advice on:
Tax
Customs
Transport & Logistics
Economist’s Overview of the Border Economy, Pre & Post-Brexit
People Issues Including Visa Issues
Access to the Labour Market
General Employment Law Issues
Advice & Support For Small Businesses
This conference is a must for small businesses.
