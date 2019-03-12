Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst guaranteed bronze after win at Euro Championships

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has landed a place in the semi finals of U22 European Boxing Championship in Russia after defeating a Hungarian opponent this afternoon.

Taking to Facebook, Amy's father Tony praised his daughter.

"And she does it again, another unanimous win for Amy Canelo Broadhurst beating the champion from Hungary giving a standing count in the first round and dominating the contest from start to finish.

"Now what a remarkable achievement has been made today, Amy has boxed in 6 Europeans through junior, youth under 22s and has medalled at everyone of them, 4 Golds, 1 silver and whatever this tournament brings, guaranteed at least a bronze, I don't know whether there r many boxers throughout Europe to have achieved this, well done baby canelo, so proud of you."